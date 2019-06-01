Rouhani: Iran can be safest transit route for Tajikistan’s goods

National Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran can be the safest transit route for Tajikistan’s goods.

Rouhani made the remarks in a Saturday meeting with visiting Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Mukhriddin who arrived in Tehran on Friday at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Describing the development of Iran’s southeast Chabahar port city as a great important issue for transit of goods in the region, President Rouhani stressed that “Iran can be the best and safest transit route for Tajikistan’s goods”.

The Tajik foreign minister who held a meeting with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian on Friday, said that the bulk of Tajikistan’s transit and economic problems is due to lack of access to the sea, noting that his country seeks to use the capacities available in Chabahar to resolve its problems.

The Iranian president said that Tehran is ready to take part in Tajikistan’s economic projects by providing technical and engineering services and transferring experiences to the Central Asian country.

He said that Tehran and Dushanbe should make more efforts to expand relations in different fields and in line with the interests of the two nations.

Referring to special situation prevailing in the region which is facing terrorism and foreign interference, the Iranian president expressed concern over the relocation of terrorist groups in the Central Asia region following their defeat in Syria and Iraq.

Rouhani said that both countries can further expand their cooperation in fighting terrorism.

Earlier on the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Tajik counterpart in a meeting explored avenues for enhancement of relations in various fields.

Highlighting the political and strategic significance of friendly and brotherly ties between Tehran and Dushanbe, the two diplomats emphasized the necessity for stronger cooperation over the bilateral, regional and international issues.

Zarif and Mukhriddin also weighed plans to broaden the political and parliamentary cooperation between the two nations, strengthen the friendship groups, enhance economic interaction in the water, electricity and transportation sectors, hold political and consular consultations, expand the cultural and international cooperation within the framework of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and to combat extremism and terrorism.