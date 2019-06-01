Asia’s Iran oil imports hit 1.6 mbd in April

Asia’s Iranian crude oil buyers China, India, Japan and South Korea imported a total 1.62 million barrels per day (mbd) of crude from Iran in April, up 3.2 percent from the previous month to the highest since July, data from government and trade sources showed.

China’s imports in April nearly touched 800,000 bpd, a level not seen since 2014 when global powers and Iran were working on an agreement on nuclear program, Reuters reported.

South Korea became the second-largest importer of Iranian oil in April after India scaled back, with Korea’s imports at about 416,000 bpd, the highest for the country since 2017.

The world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer had been heavily reliant on Iranian condensate, an ultra-light oil used for petrochemical production.

Still, the four countries’ imports are down 24 percent in the first four months this year, compared with the same period a year ago because of the sanctions, the data showed.

Last November, the United States allowed Iran’s eight largest buyers to continue importing oil from Tehran for 180 days, but Washington announced in April that it will not extend the waivers.

China received close to 11 million barrels of Iranian oil last month, while 4 million barrels have been discharged in India in May, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.