$8.3b supplied for imports of basic goods in 70 days: CBI

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati announced on Saturday that in a 70-day-time span starting March 21, a sum of $8.3 billion was supplied to import basic goods.

“From the said $8.3 billion, some $3 billion were provided by reinjection of Iranian exporters’ revenues and $800 million were supplied via swapping goods with other countries, which stands among newly applied policies of CBI,” he was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.

Hemmati added that the gained foreign exchange sources have been allocated to imports of basic goods, medicine and medical equipment, raw materials of factories and other essential goods.

Hemmati on Friday highlighted the ineffectiveness of US attempts to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero and said the country had found paths to receive its oil revenues.

Last year, the US and its allies had plotted to “bring Iran to its knees” but all their attempts were in vain, Hemmati said.

“This year, we have better conditions, standing firm in this path and, fortunately, economic stability has been established,” he noted.

“The US has declared that it has put maximum pressure on Iran and has tried to reduce Iran's oil sales but we found the paths and processes to recover our revenues,” the top official noted.

The remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US, with Washington imposing new sanctions against Iran.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump has been trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.