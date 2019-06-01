Pakistani traders call for resumption of banking ties with Iran

The representatives of Pakistan’s Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) called for the resumption of banking ties with Iran to ease the trade process and transactions.

A QCCI delegation, led by its president Jumma Badezai, met with the assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, Rasoul Mousavi, and the Director General for Safety Affairs Alireza Haqiqian to discuss bilateral trade and other issues faced by Pakistani businessmen at the border, IRNA reported.

Mousavi and Haqiqian assured the delegation that issues of Pakistani Balochistan’s business community would be addressed on a priority basis.

The businessmen were informed that appropriate arrangements to save their goods from environmental effects were also being put in place.

Earlier, Mousavi held a meeting with Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai during which he said that Iran was ready to help Pakistani Balochistan Province in all areas.