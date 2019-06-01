Chinese tourism in US down after years of booming growth

For years, a record number of Chinese tourists have flocked to US attractions like Hollywood, Capitol Hill and the Grand Canyon. But their numbers are now falling.

The strong dollar has made US travel more expensive and tourism to the US has matured — just as trade and political tensions have grown between the countries.

In Hawaii, the number of Chinese visitors dropped by a quarter in April and by more than 23 percent through the first four months of 2019, compared to the same time last year, according to the islands’ tourism office.

In Arizona, home of the Grand Canyon, the state’s Office of Tourism estimates the number of Chinese visitors declined 3.7 percent in 2018 — after nearly quadrupling from 2010 to 2017, NPR wrote.

Nationwide, the number of visitors from China fell in 2018 for the first time since 2003 — down by 5.7 percent, according to data released by the National Travel and Tourism Office. However, they remained the biggest spenders of all international travelers, spending $36.4 billion last year.

“It’s really hard to predict what is actually causing” the trends, said Tori Barnes of the US Travel Association. She said the strong dollar is making travel to the US more expensive. And “there’s a potential that some of the trade skirmishes that we’re having with countries like China could have unintended consequences,” Barnes said.

At the same time, Barnes and other tourism experts also said the tourism market for Chinese travelers to the United States has grown so fast in recent years — skyrocketing to fifth-most-common origin of US visitors — that it was bound to level off.

“We had double-digit growth for years; now we’re down to single-digit,” said Kathy Smits, vice president of international tourism at Los Angeles Tourism. Last year, Chinese tourism to Los Angeles grew seven percent, hitting a record 1.2 million visitors. This year, it’s forecast to grow six percent.

Chinese tourists accounted for about a quarter of all visitors to the US from Asia. Last year, about three million tourists traveled from China to the US, according to Commerce Department data. Barnes said Chinese tourists stay an average of 18 nights and spend an average of almost $7,000 per trip, which is about 50 percent more than the average international traveler to the US.

In Arizona, where tourism is the top export industry, Mandarin-language brochures are the most in demand at the Grand Canyon, said Becky Blaine, deputy director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. She and other tourism officials have been sending delegations to China for six years as tourism from there has boomed.

Hotels, retailers, tour operators and other US businesses have been expanding their marketing to WeChat and other Chinese platforms, hiring Mandarin speakers and learning about Chinese culture to better accommodate the guests. Many state tourism officials regularly send delegations to China or have even set up China-based offices.

Travel from China grew in recent years, after the governments of China and the US in 2014 agreed to create 10-year visas for each other’s citizens. Previously, the visas lasted one year. Also, airlines have been introducing more nonstop flights.

In January, the Chinese government told Chinese businesses to avoid trips to the US, according to a Bloomberg report. This followed a similar warning from the US government, as China detained two Canadian citizens following Canada’s detention of a Chinese executive at tech firm Huawei at the request of the United States.

The US and China have also been in an escalating war of tariffs, with the Trump administration pushing China to stop subsidizing its industries, respect intellectual property rights and make it easier for US companies to compete in China’s market.