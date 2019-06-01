Iran protests to ICAO over int’l airports refusal to fuel its planes

Iran filed a complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over refusal of some international airports to provide fuel to Iranian planes.

"The issue has been brought up to the secretary and president of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization," Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehqan said on Saturday, according to Mehr News Agency.

He expressed hope that the fuel supply problem would be resolved in very near future.

Dehqan pointed to the problem of Iranian airliners in some international airports, saying that the US sanctions imposed against Iran are against all international regulations.

He said the US sanctions have first targeted people who use these flight services, adding that, cutting direct relations of Iranian people with other countries and nations is the main aim of the US illegal measures.

Last year, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, in an official statement, urged the ICAO to adopt drastic measures against the US unilateral sanctions on Iranian aviation industry, which was imposed following Washington’s unilateral pullout from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Last week, Iran Air's flight to Frankfurt was delayed by eight hours due to refusal to fuel the plane at the Ankara airport. The issue was eventually resolved by transporting two fuel tankers outside the airport area, to fuel the Iranian plane.