MP: Stronger ties with neighbors, allies solve sanctions-related problems

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

The sanctions-related financial and trade problems Iran is currently beset with can be solved through its expanded relations with neighboring and friendly countries, such as China and Russia, said an Iranian MP.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases.

Speaking to Iran Daily, Hassan Hosseini, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Committee, added, “We are glad to have fulfilled all our commitments under the JCPOA. At present we have gained the self-confidence to resolve problems by relying on our own domestic and regional capacities and capabilities. The attitudes of our officials have also changed.”

Europeans have, so far, failed to take any practical steps toward preserving the JCPOA, he noted, adding they have not implemented their decisions on activating the INSTEX trade mechanism to facilitate trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

Europe’s monetary and trade channel INSTEX, which was expected to be established for trade transactions with Iran, has not been launched months after it was set up by the UK, Germany and France and “we have not seen any special practical measures taken to this end.”

“We maintain that Europeans are killing time. It appears as if their pledges are not supposed to be fulfilled. Likewise, we did not witness any positive and practical move by Europe toward implementing the terms of the JCPOA.”

Hosseini said Europeans are steering a middle course with regards to the issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA.

“Although unlike the US, they have not officially pulled out of the JCPOA, they are not taking any practical steps to fulfill their commitments under the deal.”

Expressing doubt over the INSTEX ability to produce any favorable results for Iran, he said it was merely a strategy to keep the Islamic Republic in limbo, preventing the Iranian government from making any effective and practical move toward withdrawing from the JCPOA.

“Recent events and developments showed that the expectation we had about establishing financial and economic relations with the US and Europe was not right. It was clear from the very beginning that the US would not cooperate with Iran despite signing the JCPOA. In addition, in the aftermath of Washington’s withdrawal from the deal, Europeans will never forsake their political and economic partner to collaborate with Iran.”

Iran should have adopted a different approach from the very beginning and increased its trade ties and economic cooperation with the neighboring and friendly countries, he stressed.

“Unfortunately, we partially ignored this approach. However, this strategy is now on the Islamic Republic’s agenda.”