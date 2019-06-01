RSS
June 01, 2019

News ID: 253642
Published: 0257 GMT June 01, 2019

Math student develops Iranian programming language

AFP

An Iranian student has written a homegrown programming language that has won great acclaim in local scientific festivals.

Seyyed Ali Mohammadiye, a student of mathematics at the University of Kashan, has been working on the programming language for 7 years.

Explaining his achievement, Mohammadiye said his innovative language would enable the Iranian programmers to enjoy a fully homemade program that serves as the basic tool for computer systems.

The young researcher noted that he has applied for a patent for his software, saying modifications have been made to the original version of the programming language in recent years.

The Iranian programming language can be used for a direct and independent creation of software with a machine code’s language, which obviates the need for any additional languages, even an assembly language, he explained.

The achievement has won first prizes in a number of national scientific conferences inside Iran and has also received the award for “best homegrown product”, given by the presidential office’s department for science and technology, ISNA reported.

 

   
Math
programming language
Iranian
student
Iran Daily
 
