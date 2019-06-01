Syrian army discovers C-4 explosives left by militants in Dara’a

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that army troops found four tons of C-4 explosives in the Yarmouk Basin area of the province. The explosives had been stashed ahead of the Takfiris’ defeat in the province last year.

A military officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the army made the discovery as a result of a precise inspection and with the help of local people, Presstv Reported.

“Through the precise security inspections by the Counter-Terrorism Unit in the Syrian army and in cooperation with local people ... a large quantity of highly explosive materials of the C-4 were found ... in the Yarmouk Basin area which had been controlled by the Daesh group,” he said.

The officer added that the extremists had used the C-4 explosives to create improvised missiles to target residential areas in the southern countryside of Dara’a.

“This achievement comes as part of the cleansing by the competent authorities in the areas that had been controlled by the extremist and terror groups and were later liberated by the Syrian army,” the officer said.

“Those weapons were used in targeting safe areas and civilians in the southern region to cause the most destruction to the properties of the citizens,” he pointed out.

Composition C-4 can be detonated only by a shockwave, for example when a detonator inserted into it is fired. Once detonated, C-4 quickly decomposes to discharge nitrogen, water and carbon oxides as well as other gases. The detonation proceeds at an explosive velocity of 8,092 meters per second.

Back on May 26, Syrian forces found a large amount of munitions left behind by Takfiri militants in Kirkat village of the western province of Hama.

The ammunition included mortars, BM-21 Grad rockets and artillery shells.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.