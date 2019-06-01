Iran flood, thunderbolt kill 31, injure 71 in 3 days

At least 31 people have lost their lives and 71 others injured in flood and thunderbolt in many Iranian provinces over the past three days, the head of Iran Emergency Medical Service says.

Pirhossein Kolivand added that several northwestern, northeastern, northern, central, western and southern Iranian provinces were hit by climate-related disasters, including floods, lightening and storms, between May 29 and 31.

He said flash floods killed six people and injured 12 while 25 others were killed and 29 were wounded by lightening across the country, Presstv Reported.

Massive downpours began sweeping Iran on March 19, with raging currents of water battering houses, washing away cars and killing people in a few provinces.

The intense rainfalls eventually caused rivers to burst their banks, and dams to overflow, triggering the worst flooding in decades in 25 of the country’s 31 provinces. In April, Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization said that 76 people had lost their lives in the massive floods.

Although flooding has subdued across the country, officials have warned there is a possibility that flash floods could still affect several provinces.