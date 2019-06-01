Guaido renews call for Maduro to resign after Norway talks produce no deal

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has renewed call for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro following the failure of inconclusive talks in Norway to end the country's political and economic crisis.

During a brief speech before a handful of followers in the small town of Sabaneta on Saturday, Guaido said the real solution is for Maduro “to leave once and for all and let Venezuelans live in peace."

He also called for a "large mobilization" of protesters to rally against the government over what he called shortages of gasoline and prolonged blackouts in the country, Presstv Reported.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition failed to reach an agreement in Norway to resolve the Latin American country’s crisis.

The talks failed after opposition delegates repeated calls for Venezuela’s democratically-elected President Maduro to step down and allow a transitional government to organize new presidential elections.The talks are set to resume soon.

The negotiations came amid a political stalemate after months of street demonstrations and a botched coup.

Tensions worsened in January, when Guaido unilaterally declared himself “interim president” of Venezuela. With prodding by the US, he later spearheaded the failed coup.