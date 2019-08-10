UK energy watchdog demands answers after major power cut

LEWIS PENNOCK/PA People wait inside King's Cross railway station, where all train services were suspended for several hours in London, Britain, on August 9, 2019.

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), UK’s energy watchdog, is demanding the National Grid provide answers after a power cut left people stuck in trains for up to nine hours and cut electricity to almost one million people in England and Wales.

The biggest power outage in a decade caused widespread disruption on the rail network during the evening rush hour on Friday, the Guardian reported.

Traffic light systems stopped working, causing gridlock in some areas, and Newcastle airport was left in darkness. Power had been restored to 900,000 customers by Saturday, but the rail network was struggling to get services back to normal.

In a statement released on Saturday, the National Grid acknowledged the disruption that had been caused and said it was investigating what happened.

Ofgem had earlier demanded an “urgent detailed report” from the National Grid to better understand what went wrong, and threatened enforcement action.

The power cut was caused by problems at Little Barford gas-fired power station in Bedfordshire and Hornsea offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire, which both failed at around the same time.

A National Grid spokesperson said, “The root cause of yesterday’s issue was not with our system but was a rare and unusual event, the almost simultaneous loss of two large generators, one gas and one offshore wind, at 4:54 p.m. We are still working with the generators to understand what caused the generation to be lost.”

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4 Today program, the National Grid spokesman Duncan Burt said what happened was an “incredibly rare event.”

The power outage even affected hospitals. A backup generator at Ipswich hospital which was supposed to supply power to outpatient areas did not work as expected.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS foundation trust said other generators worked as required and “patients were kept safe and cared for throughout” the 15-minute period before power was restored.

A transport union leader said the government must be held to account for the power cut.

Manuel Cortes, the general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said, “We urgently need answers over this fiasco. Having our rail network brought to a standstill in this way is totally unacceptable.

“As we face the growing prospect of a no-deal Brexit it’s reasonable to wonder if this is a foretaste of things to come. Along with an economy sliding towards recession and expected food shortages, we now seem to be a country where blackouts happen without warning, travel grinds to a halt, traffic lights stop working and — terrifyingly — hospitals are left without power.”

He added, “Boris Johnson can’t remain silent over this — he must quickly provide answers and illumination.”

Around 300,000 UK Power Networks customers were affected in London and the southeast, a spokeswoman said, and Western Power Distribution said around 500,000 people were affected in the Midlands, southwest and Wales, with power restored to them all shortly after 6:00 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, which serves Yorkshire and the northeast, said 110,000 of its customers lost power, while at least 26,000 people were without power in northwest England, Electricity North West said.

Trains began to run out of King’s Cross late on Friday night after the station was shut down for several hours. Passengers were filmed forcing their way through the barriers in an attempt to board the first northbound service, a train bound for Peterborough at around 9:30 p.m.