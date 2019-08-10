Danish capital hit by second blast in four days: Police

An explosion damaged a local police station in Copenhagen on Saturday, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days.

No one was injured in the blast, which happened outside a police station in the Norrebro, just outside the city center, police said on Twitter, Euronews reported.

On Tuesday, one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency's office in Copenhagen, in what police said was a deliberate attack.

Police told Reuters it was too early to say whether the two blasts were connected, but could not immediately comment further.