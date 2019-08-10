RSS
1028 GMT August 10, 2019

News ID: 257104
Published: 1045 GMT August 10, 2019

Notre Dame cleanup to resume August 19 amid tighter safety

Notre Dame cleanup to resume August 19 amid tighter safety
REUTERS

Paris regional authorities said decontamination and cleanup work at Notre Dame Cathedral will resume on August 19 after new equipment and stricter safety procedures ensure workers are not exposed to unsafe levels of lead.

The administration suspended the job of removing hazardous substances from the fire-ravaged cathedral last month under pressure from labor inspectors concerned about health risks for workers, The Associated Press reported.

Paris authorities said Friday new equipment, including decontamination units, will be operational by the end of next week. They said this will prevent “any release of polluting elements to the outside.”

Hundreds of tons of lead in Notre Dame’s spire and roof melted during the April fire.

This week, workers have started decontaminating some Paris schools as part of efforts to protect children from risks of lead poisoning.

 

 

 

 

   
