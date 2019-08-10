Climate change kills coral reefs faster than initially expected

Evidence has found that corals species in the Great Barrier Reef have been severely affected by climate changes.

The heat waves caused by increasing temperatures have brought about the destabilization of that particular ecosystem and has caused the death of coral plant life, debatereport.com reported.

The coral decay in the face of climate change is not something new to scientists as they have been studying the phenomena for some time. However, the increased speed of coral degradation has hit them by surprise as it has spiked by 15 percent.

Coral reefs decay

Scientists from the University of New South Wales in Australia have been studying the region’s coral population for over ten years, and they are now surprised on the fragile state of the species. The plants are affected by something that is called coral bleaching.

This is a process in which coral eliminate significant algae from their system due to the temperature rise. At this moment in time, scientists have observed the plant life has its tissue break away from its skeletal structure. Which, in turn, kills the organic side of the coral, leaving behind a massive blanket of skeletons.

Coral is a crucial part of the marine ecosystem in the vast regions where it is present. So, the accelerated decay of the plant life will severely affect other species that need the coral to feed upon and take shelter in.

Climate change cycles

Climate change is not something caused by humankind. It is a natural process that sees the planet have violent shifts in temperature over time. The current implication of humans is the artificial acceleration of the process from industry and pollution.

Change of any sort is a massive fear for all living things, especially for humans. Our current technological and social issues will cause change to come much faster than usual. Seeing periods of extreme heat, followed by periods of chilling cold such as Ice Ages forcing life to adapt or die.