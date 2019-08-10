China urges UK not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs

Beijing on Saturday told the United Kingdom to stay out of China’s internal affairs after Britain’s foreign minister called for an independent investigation into the recent protests in its former colony Hong Kong.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for the probe on Friday after a phone call with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the Foreign Office in London said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“It is simply wrong for the British government to directly call Hong Kong’s chief executive to exert pressure,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

“The Chinese side seriously urges the UK to stop its interference in China’s internal affairs and stop making random and inflammatory accusations on Hong Kong,” she said, adding that Hong Kong was no longer a British colony and the UK has no supervisory rights.

Hong Kong has been beset by often violent anti-government protests for the past nine weeks, in the deepest political crisis for the territory since it was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, posing a serious challenge to the central government in Beijing.

In a statement on Friday, the British Foreign Office said Raab had condemned the violence in Hong Kong but emphasized the right to peaceful protest.

On Saturday, Hong Kong began another volatile weekend on, with anti-government protests took place across the city, including one at the international airport for a second day.

Protesters arrived back at Hong Kong’s airport, a day after a peaceful gathering there of about 1,000 activists. Neither protest disrupted flights.

Hundreds of activists occupied the arrivals hall on Saturday, some of them sitting on the floor drawing protest posters, while others politely greeted arriving passengers.

In the morning, in two separate protests, small groups of elderly Hong Kongers and families marched near the financial center’s business district.

About a thousand protesters also gathered later in the day in Tai Po, a town in the north of the territory.

Hong Kong’s leader said on Friday the economy was being undermined by the protests, which began in June.

The protests began after Hong Kong’s government tried introducing an extradition bill that would have allowed defendants to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The bill has been suspended, but protesters have stepped up their demands and are now calling for greater democracy and Lam’s resignation.

The protests have been condemned by the central government in Beijing. China has also accused foreign powers of fueling the unrest.