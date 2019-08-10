RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1024 GMT August 10, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257124
Published: 0227 GMT August 10, 2019

Austrian company inks agreement on tourism ties with Tabriz

Austrian company inks agreement on tourism ties with Tabriz

Tabriz Municipality in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan and an Austrian company signed an agreement to cooperate in the tourism industry and urban services.

According to IRNA, Tabriz was designated as the capital of Islamic tourism in 2018 by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Asked about the agreement, the CEO of Investment and Public Participation Department of East Azarbaijan Municipality, Reza Jamali, said on Saturday that the Austrian company is willing to seriously cooperate in tourism projects in Tabriz.

The Austrian company is highly experienced in terms of tourism investment in Europe and such cooperation can develop investment in Tabriz in addition to boosting tourist exchanges between the two countries, he said.

Accelerating the issuance of permits, providing investment security and promoting bilateral ties should be taken into consideration by all Iranian investment companies to help such agreements bear fruit, he added.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Austrian
Tabriz
tourism
art
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1795 sec