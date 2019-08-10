Army unveils indigenously upgraded air defense radar system

The Iranian Army unveiled the “Falaq radar system”, an indigenously upgraded and overhauled version of a foreign air defense radar system.

"This system has high capabilities and can identify all types of cruise missiles, stealth planes, drone systems and ballistic missiles for a range of 400 kilometers," commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

The Falaq is a phased-array radar system which can be incorporated into the country’s larger integrated air defense, further improving the radar coverage of existing systems, specifically that of the S-300.

The system was developed in order to counter sanctions restricting access to spare parts of a previously foreign-developed system.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

Iran has consequently managed to indigenously produce a wide array of hardware, including its own tanks, armored personnel carriers, missiles, radars, boats, submarines, unmanned aerial vehicles, and fighter planes.

'Twenty-first century technology'

Earlier this week, the National Interest magazine published a report examining Iran’s military industry.

“Whereas [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council states spend lavishly on high-end, off-the-shelf, US-built platforms, decades of sanctions and post-revolutionary strategic decisions to be militarily self-sufficient has led Islamic Republic to focus more on its own indigenous industries” it wrote.

The report examined ongoing research and advances in Iran’s nuclear energy program, satellite program, nanotechnology research and drone systems, concluding that “Iranian engineers and scientists are adept at developing cutting edge military technologies.”

The report also highlighted Iran’s long-term research initiatives, stating that Iran has historically been a regional pioneer in adapting modern technologies.

The article also added that “Iranian military tacticians” were increasingly “incorporating artificial intelligence if not fully autonomous systems into their platforms”, to be used in military maneuvers, missile defense capabilities and drones.

The report added that based on Iran’s current ongoing military hardware improvements, Iran may soon manage to greatly reduce the gap between its military technological capabilities and that of established military technological powers.

Iran is "making strides into twenty-first century technology”, it wrote.