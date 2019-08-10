Iran routs Mexico in Tokyo 2020 qualifiers

fivb.com Iran’s Pouria Yali hits a spike against Mexico during a Tokyo 2020 volleyball qualifiers match in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on August 10, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran beat Mexico in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 27-25) at the Tokyo 2020 volleyball qualifiers in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

On Saturday, Igor Kolaković rested his first-choice team to make room for the likes of Pouria Yali, Mohammad-Javad Ma’navinejad and Farhad Qaemi.

Yali and Ma’navinejad made the biggest contribution to Iran’s victory as the duo chipped in 20 and 15 points, respectively.

Daniel Vargas and Jorge Barajas topped the scoring for the North Americans with 19 and nine points.

Having beaten Cuba in their opener in a five-set thriller, Kolaković’s men will head into the group’s decider against host Russia today.

The winner of the group books a place in next year’s Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital.