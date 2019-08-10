RSS
Published: 0243 GMT August 10, 2019

FDI in Iran’s northeastern province rising

FDI in Iran's northeastern province rising

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi surpassed the planned level, an official announced on Saturday.

The head of the Industry, Trade and Mine Organization of the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, Mohammad-reza Mesforoush announced that since the start of the current Iranian year (March 21), some $113 million of foreign direct investments were attracted in eight industrial projects in the province, reported Fars News Agency.

He noted that China, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkmenistan are the main foreign investors in the industrial projects in Khorasan Razavi in the said period.

Last Monday, Omid Jahankhah, the supervisor of the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi’s customs office, announced some $12.2 million worth of commodities were exported from Iran’s northwestern border crossing of Sarakhs in the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), which indicates a 280-percent growth in comparison with the corresponding period last year.

He added that the export of commodities from Sarakhs Customs Office grew 334 percent in terms of weight during the three-month period.

Cement, glass, plastic products, tomato paste, biscuit, marble stone and cosmetics were the main Iranian items which were exported to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan through Sarakhs Customs Office, he said.

 

 

   
Resource: Fars News Agency
