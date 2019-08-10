Dust storm sends hundreds to hospitals in Sistan-Baluchestan

National Desk

Dust storm has sent some 465 people to hospitals and medical centers in southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan in recent days.

Abdolrahman Shahnavazi, the provincial director general of disaster management told IRNA on Saturday that the storm has caused respiratory, eye and heart complications for the residents of the affected areas.

Shahnavazi said that 127 have been hospitalized while the rest received outpatient treatment.

He added that the storm’s speed reached 119 kilometers per hour in the city of Zabol, reducing the horizontal visibility at the city’s airport to 600 meters.

Head of Sistan-Baluchestan airports Hassan A’rabi said that two flights were also cancelled due to the storm.

Iran, like many neighboring countries, suffers from sandstorms that occasionally affect many parts of the country, including central parts and the capital, Tehran.

The country’s largest province has been repeatedly hit by several natural disasters, including storms, drought and floods.

Sistan-Baluchistan is not the only province to experience dust storms. In recent years, sand and dust storms in southwestern Iran, including the oil rich province of Khuzestan, have caused problems for the people living there.