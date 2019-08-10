Iran to set up auto parts plant abroad

Member of Association of Automotive Parts Manufacturers Hamidreza Samadi revealed the launch of some automotive parts production site in some countries during sanctions period.

By establishing automotive parts production sites, we will be able to sidestep and circumvent sanctions imposed by US against Iran’s automotive industry, he said, reported Mehr News Agency.

He pointed to the negative impacts caused by US sanctions on Iranian economy and added, “Under such circumstances, a number of domestic automakers and parts manufacturers could reduce the negative repercussions and impacts of US sanctions on Iran’s automotive industry using modern technologies.”

In this respect, many automakers and parts manufacturers could adopt accurate decision in line with maintaining their export share in the global market, he emphasized.

Samadi called on industrialists and industrial managers of the country to take effective steps in order to improve and promote conditions and added, “This is the first step that should be seriously taken into consideration during and after sanctions”.

By producing high quality parts, domestic parts manufacturers managed to compete with competitive foreign prices to export relevant automotive parts, he emphasized.