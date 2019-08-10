CEO: Iranian firm wins tender to develop SP Phase 14

Iran’s Petropars Operation and Management Company (POMC) has won a tender to develop and put into operation the Phase 14 of the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran, said the firm’s managing director.

Hamidreza Masoudi added the development project of the phase involves supervising the pre-commissioning operations, performing the operations to launch the phase, helping it begin production, running the performance guarantee tests and achieving the target of beginning early production from the phase, Shana reported.

He noted that, “At present, retention of professional and experienced workforce is the main concern of the POMC. Thus, in addition to winning the tender, we made great efforts to prepare the ground for retention of those of our personnel who are on the verge of stopping cooperation with us.”

Prior to this, the POMC was in charge of implementing a number of projects in SP phases 12 and 19 and helped Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refinery, northeastern Iran, become operational.