Iran expresses concern over developments in Kashmir

Iran's armed forces chief of staff expressed concern over recent developments in Indian-controlled Kashmir, saying that military approaches adopted by Pakistan and India would further complicate the situation in the area.

Pakistan reacted with fury this week after India revoked the special status for the portion of Kashmir that it controls, calling the action illegal, a claim New Delhi denies.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa cautioned the two neighbors to avoid any "hasty decision" in Kashmir without considering the wishes of the region's people.

"The parties are expected to refrain from any hasty decision on the fate of the (Kashmir) region, without regard to the people's will," Baqeri said.

Seeking to tighten its grip on the region, India this week withdrew special rights for Jammu and Kashmir State. It has cut off almost all communications, prohibited assemblies of more than four people and detained hundreds of political and separatist leaders.

The constitutional change will mean that non-residents will be able to buy property, get government jobs and take college places in the state, to the fury of arch-rival Pakistan, which claims the region as its own and accuses India of trying to change the demographics of its only Muslim-majority state.

Pakistan said on Saturday it had canceled a bus linking Lahore with India’s capital New Delhi, the last remaining public transport link between the neighbors divided by a dispute over the Kashmir region.

Pakistan has already cut two rail links, suspended bilateral trade and expelled India’s ambassador, all part of what it called a diplomatic effort to protest against the decision.