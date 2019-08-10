Int’l Film Festival for Children and Youth to hold workshops by world experts

The 32nd Int’l Film Festival for Children and Youth in Iran is slated to hold seven workshops by international experts.

According to the event organizers Lotte Svendsen from Denmark, Anush Babayan from Armenia, Maud Amson and Alexandre Athané from France, Yoo Jung-hyun from South Korea, Katharina Dockhorn from Germany, and Dragan Milkonovic from Serbia are the world-known experts to teach the workshops.

Svendsen will hold ‘What Type of Cinema Is Preferred by Children?’ and Babayan will teach ‘Iranian Contemporary Cinema for Children: Focus on Abbas Kiarostami and Majid Majidi’, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘How to Make a Self-taught Short Animation Film?’ is the title of the workshop by Athané and ‘Marche Du Film, European Film Market (EFM), How to Present our Film in Global Film Markets?’ will be taught by Amson.

Milkonovic will speak about ‘Film Literacy for Children’, Dockhorn will deliver ‘Contemporary Strategies in Film Critique’, and Yoo will talk on ‘VR Cinema in New Age’.

According to the 32nd ICFF website, the event aims to enhance the cinematic products of this age bracket and introduce the top works in national and international arenas.

The festival aims to promote ethical values such as family unity, appropriate lifestyle, respect for humanity, self-esteem, social responsibility, environmental protection.

The 32nd edition of the festival will run for August 19-26 in the Iranian historic city of Isfahan.