1025 GMT August 10, 2019

News ID: 257148
Published: 0457 GMT August 10, 2019

Scuffles break out during 39th weekend of Yellow Vests protests

Scuffles break out during 39th weekend of Yellow Vests protests

Police have clashed with Yellow Vest protesters who had hit the streets of Paris for the 39th consecutive week.

Footage shows protesters confronting police during the march and medics tending to a protester who had collapsed on the ground. Since its beginning in November, tens of thousands have marched every Saturday through the streets of France over a variety of grievances, ranging from taxes on fuel to income inequality, Presstv Reported.

 
   
