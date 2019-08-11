Pakistan’s PM likens Indian government to Nazi Germany

The Pakistani prime minister expressed the outrage on Twitter on Sunday, a week after a fresh wave of tensions erupted between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kashmir when the former scrapped the autonomy of the disputed region and assumed full control over it, Presstv Reported.

“The curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in IoK [Indian-occupied Kashmir] are unfolding exactly according to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?” Khan said.

The RSS is short for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing, Hindu nationalist organization widely regarded as the parent organization of the current ruling party of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party, represented by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khan said the Indian ideology would ultimately lead to the “targeting of Pakistan.”

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since their partition in 1947. Both countries claim all of Kashmir and have fought three wars over the territory.

After the decision to scrap Kashmir’s autonomy, India dispatched thousands of additional troops to the Himalayan region, declared a strict curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet services, and arrested political leaders and pro-independence campaigners.

Pakistan has called the decision “illegal” and has expelled the Indian ambassador to Islamabad.

Modi claimed last week that the decision was necessary for Kashmir’s economic development and also to stop “terrorism.”

Other countries have called for restraint and de-escalation.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Khan in a phone conversation that the dispute in Kashmir had no military solution and had to be resolved diplomatically.

President Rouhani also said that Muslims in the disputed Kashmir had to be able to enjoy their legal rights to a peaceful life.