Thirteen-year-old Ukrainian wins European diving gold

Ukraine's 13-year-old diving sensation Oleksii Sereda became the sport's youngest-ever European champion after winning 10m platform gold in Kiev.

Sereda is three months younger than Tom Daley was when the Briton won his maiden European title in 2008, at the age of 13 years and 10 months old, BBC Sport reported.

"I was a little nervous, but I'm happy that I could win," he said.

It ends an incredible breakthrough month for Sereda, who was fourth at the World Championships three weeks ago.

The minimum eligibility for divers at the Olympics is 14 and Sereda will be able to take up the place his victory has secured at Tokyo 2020 as his birthday is in December.

Phoebe Banks and Emily Martin claimed an impressive silver medal in the women's 10m synchro final.