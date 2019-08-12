Rouhani extends congratulations to Muslim heads of state on Eid al-Adha

Iran, Turkey reaffirm commitment to close ties

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani extended his congratulations to the heads of Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, which marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

In separate messages on Sunday, Rouhani extended his felicitations to the Muslim leaders and nations, noting that enhanced unity among Muslims could help overcome unilateralism practiced by hegemonic powers that are incriminated in global acts of terror, Press TV reported.

He added that this unity can also pave the way for further promotion of peace and security in the region and the world as well as consolidation of justice and brotherhood among Muslim nations.

Also in a Sunday phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rouhani congratulated the two Muslim countries leaders on Eid al-Adha.

The Turkish president said his country is prepared to further enhance its relations with Iran in all fields.

Rouhani, in turn, said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to deepen ties with Turkey as a friendly and brotherly country,” president.ir reported.

He also described as necessary the accelerated implementation of earlier agreements between the two neighboring states.

Iran and Turkey, as major trade partners, plan to increase their annual trade to 30 billion dollar in defiance of the US pressure aimed at isolating Iran’s economy.

Congratulating Rouhani, the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Adha, Erdogan also expressed hope that the day would awaken and unify the Muslim world.

Tehran-Doha ties

In his conversation with Qatari emir, Rouhani hailed the friendly and developing ties between Tehran and Doha, stressing that the bilateral relations should grow in all fields, including in political, economic and cultural areas, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The emir of Qatar also underlined that de-escalation of tensions in the region would be in favor of everyone, saying the security of the Persian Gulf should be ensured by the regional countries alone.

Al Thani also underscored that Doha welcomes the expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two.

It honors the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.