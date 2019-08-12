ISPA: Iran’s three-month imports of steel products down 208%

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran’s imports of steel products witnessed a 208 percent decrease during March 21-June 21, 2019, compared to the figure for the same period last year, according to figures by Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

In this period, the country imported 95,000 tons of steel products. The figure stood at 293,000 tons in the same duration a year ago, IRNA reported.

In addition, ISPA statistics pertaining to the country’s raw steel imports during the same time span of 2019, indicates an 83 percent drop year-on-year.

The import figures pertaining to the three-month period to June 21, 2019 show that Iran’s purchase of iron girder, steel round bar, angle iron and structural channel declined 37 percent year-on-year to stand at 27,000 tons from 37,000 tons in the same period of last year.

The country’s imports of hot and cold rolled and galvanized sheets in the same three-month period of 2019 reached 68,000 tons, showing a 276 percent decrease compared to the figure for the corresponding period of 2018 which amounted to 256,000 tons.

Moreover, Iran’s steel billet and bloom imports fell 80 percent during March 21-June 21, 2019, compared to the country’s purchases of the same products in the preceding year.

Iran’s raw steel production during the three-month period to June 21, 2019 stood at 6.63 million tons, indicating a five percent rise compared to that of the same period of a year ago, which was 6.29 million tons.

The country’s production of steel products in the same three-month period of 2019 amounted to 5.27 million tons, up 17 percent compared to its output in the same duration of 2018 which stood at 4.55 million tons.

During March 21-June 21, 2019, Iran exported 2.18 million tons of raw steel and steel products, of which 1.42 million tons pertained to the overseas sales of steel ingots and 758,000 tons to the sales of steel products in foreign markets.