NIGC official: Iran produces 810 mcm of natural gas per day

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran produces 810 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas per day, announced a director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, the director of the NIGC’s dispatching center, added that Iran is unrivaled in the world in terms of gas transfer volume, Shana reported.

Describing the NIGC’s dispatching center as a very important department in the company, he noted that the natural gas supply chain comprises three main levels: 1. Production; 2. Transfer; and 3. Distribution, in which instant and operational coordination‌ is required.

“The NIGC’s dispatching center is responsible for managing this huge supply chain and ensuring coordination among its links,” said Jamshidi-Dana.

The center monitors and supervises Iran’s huge gas transmission network and controls issues pertaining to gas distribution and transfer in all parts of the country, based on the data it receives, which are updated every second, he said.

Jamshidi-Dana added his center is also capable of controlling gas production across the country.

He put Iran’s daily oil output at five million barrels.

The NIGC official noted that being home to more than 39,000 kilometers of high-pressure pipeline and possessing 82 pressure booster stations as well as 296 turbo-compressors, Iran is peerless in terms of having gas installations and equipment in the Middle East.

In addition, he said, the country’s gas transmission network ranks first in Asia, and fourth in the world, in terms of the length of its pipelines.