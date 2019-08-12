RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0712 GMT August 12, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257186
Published: 0233 GMT August 12, 2019

NIGC official: Iran produces 810 mcm of natural gas per day

NIGC official: Iran produces 810 mcm of natural gas per day
SHANA

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran produces 810 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas per day, announced a director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, the director of the NIGC’s dispatching center, added that Iran is unrivaled in the world in terms of gas transfer volume, Shana reported.

Describing the NIGC’s dispatching center as a very important department in the company, he noted that the natural gas supply chain comprises three main levels: 1. Production; 2. Transfer; and 3. Distribution, in which instant and operational coordination‌ is required.

“The NIGC’s dispatching center is responsible for managing this huge supply chain and ensuring coordination among its links,” said Jamshidi-Dana.

The center monitors and supervises Iran’s huge gas transmission network and controls issues pertaining to gas distribution and transfer in all parts of the country, based on the data it receives, which are updated every second, he said.

Jamshidi-Dana added his center is also capable of controlling gas production across the country.

He put Iran’s daily oil output at five million barrels.

The NIGC official noted that being home to more than 39,000 kilometers of high-pressure pipeline and possessing 82 pressure booster stations as well as 296 turbo-compressors, Iran is peerless in terms of having gas installations and equipment in the Middle East.

In addition, he said, the country’s gas transmission network ranks first in Asia, and fourth in the world, in terms of the length of its pipelines.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
NIGC
official
Iran
produces
810 mcm of natural ga
IranDaily
 
Resource: Shana
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0559 sec