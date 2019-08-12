Winners of Iran’s Cinema Cinema Academy Awards announced

The winners of the 2nd edition of Cinema Cinema Academy Awards, Iran’s first private film academy, were announced.

‘Sheeple’ by Hooman Seyyedi won the best film award and filmmaker Narges Abyar, notable for her ‘Breath’ and ‘When the Moon Was Full,’ received the leading figure of the year title.

Abyar’s latest drama, ‘When the Moon Was Full,’ won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and other top awards for its cast and crew at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in 2019, ifilmtv.com reported.

The Mehrgiah award for best actor went to Navid Mohammadzadeh for his role in ‘Sheeple’.

‘Sheeple’ is about brothers Shakur and Shahin, two lowlifes who run a crystal meth laboratory hidden in Tehran. They do care about the honor of their family, however. When a video of their sister revealing her hair ends up on the Internet, the brothers become the protagonists of some strange incidents.

‘Sheeple’ also received the best director award for Hooman Seyyedi, as well as the best film award, presented to the producer Saeed Sa’di.

The best actress award went to Zahra Davoudnejad for her performance in ‘No. 17 Soheila,’ directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari.

Mohsen Amiryousefi received the best script award for ‘Lovely Trash,’ and Pouya Badkoubeh won the debut filmmaker award for ‘Dressage.’

The winners received the Mehrgiah (mandrake) award, a mythical plant and the symbol of fertility, love and unity in Iranian culture.