Hong Kong protests shut down airport

All passenger flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled on Monday after thousands of protesters flooded the city's airport to denounce police violence.

The abrupt shutdown at one of the world's busiest hubs came as the Chinese government signaled its rising anger at the protesters, denouncing some of the violent demonstrations as "terrorism", AFP reported.

Authorities said they were working to reopen the airport, but hundreds of protesters remained in the arrivals hall well into the night with no sign of leaving.

The developments marked yet another dramatic escalation in a 10-week crisis that had already become the biggest challenge to Chinese rule of Hong Kong since the 1997 British handover.

A crowd of protesters that authorities said numbered more than 5,000 descended on Hong Kong airport on Monday carrying placards and chanting slogans about police violence.

Although other rallies had been held at the transport hub over the previous three days, Monday's was the first to have a significant impact on passengers.

The airport authority said operations "have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly."

At least 150 flights were canceled at the world's eighth busiest airport, which handles around 200,000 passengers a day.

Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific warned the disruption could extend into Tuesday, and advised customers to "postpone non-essential travel."

Over the weekend police fired tear gas into subway stations and crowded shopping streets as they confronted protesters at nearly a dozen locations across the city.

Protesters responded by hurling bricks and spraying riot police with fire extinguishers and water hoses.

It was the 10th consecutive weekend that protesters had taken to the streets in a movement that began over opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China.

The city's Beijing-backed leader has ruled out concessions and warned the protesters were causing economic chaos.

The city's transport chief Frank Chan said Monday that Hong Kong would pay a "heavy price" for the airport's closure.

In Beijing, authorities slammed violent protesters who threw petrol bombs at police officers, linking them to "terrorism."

"Hong Kong's radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging," said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

"This wantonly tramples on Hong Kong's rule of law and social order."