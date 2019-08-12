Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha worldwide

Millions of Muslims across the world celebrated the momentous religious occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), marked in honor of the Islamic imperative of self-abnegation.

The occasion falls on the 10th day of the month of Zilhijjah on the lunar calendar every year.

It commemorates Prophet Abraham’s acknowledging a divine order upon him to sacrifice his son. Upon submitting to God’s will, Prophet Abraham was exempted from performing the order and was offered a ram to sacrifice instead, according to Press TV.

Iranians celebrated the occasion on Monday, while in some other Muslim countries the celebrations began a day earlier and people marked the historical development by holding festive congregations at mosques and other religious centers and will continue to do so over the next few days. They also sacrifice livestock so they can offer votive food to the poor and their fellow Muslims.

The occasion also forms the high point of ongoing Hajj rituals, which are being observed by Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. They, too, are religiously mandated to perform the sacrifice and distribute offerings among the needy.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani sent out separate congratulatory messages to international Muslims leaders on the occasion.