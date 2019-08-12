Chinese village holds watermelon eating competition to attract tourists

News ID: 257199 Published: 0336 GMT August 12, 2019

A southwest Chinese village known for its watermelon plantation has come up with an innovative and interactive way to increase the sales of its watermelon and attract tourism to the region by inviting people to feast on the sweet fruit and awarding them with money.

