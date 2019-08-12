Chinese village holds watermelon eating competition to attract tourists

-
Caspian Sea littoral states sign economic cooperation agreement
-
Zarif accuses US, its Western allies of turning Persian Gulf region into "tinderbox”
-
UAE’s ambitions backfire as it finds itself on front line of US-Iran tensions
-
PGPIC chief: Iran eyes flotation for two more petrochemical companies
-
To fix Iran crisis, Trump must change course
-
NIGC official: Iran produces 810 mcm of natural gas per day
-
Minister: Iran, Azerbaijan intend to develop ties in field of insurance
-
NISOC CEO: Flaring to stop in major Iranian oilfields in three years
-
ISPA: Iran’s three-month imports of steel products down 208%
-
Rouhani extends congratulations to Muslim heads of state on Eid al-Adha