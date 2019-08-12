RSS
0710 GMT August 12, 2019

News ID: 257199
Published: 0336 GMT August 12, 2019

Chinese village holds watermelon eating competition to attract tourists

A southwest Chinese village known for its watermelon plantation has come up with an innovative and interactive way to increase the sales of its watermelon and attract tourism to the region by inviting people to feast on the sweet fruit and awarding them with money.

