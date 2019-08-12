Trump ‘sounding more and more nonsensical’: Scaramucci

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Scaramucci compared the US president to a “demagogue” and insisted the Trump administration’s conservative policy agenda is not worth the damage the Republican has inflicted upon America’s democratic institutions.

“I'm a loyal Republican, and I've tried to be loyal to him. But let's face it, I mean, he's gone off the rails, and so we just have to call it for what it is,” stated Scaramucci who he was fired within 11 days after Trump appointed him White House communications chief in 2017, Presstv Reported.

“I think that's pretty obvious from over the weekend,” Scaramucci said. “I mean, the guy's actually dissembling a little bit, and he’s sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we're sort of anesthetized to it.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump charged that Scaramucci was “totally incapable of handling” the role of White House communications chief.

“Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” Trump wrote online.

Scaramucci slammed Trump last month for his attacks on four progressive congresswomen of color and said the US president could be "turning into" a racist.

“He's out there doing things, and you're trying to give him advice, but he can't listen to anybody,” Scaramucci said on Monday. “And if you say something that's one or two sentences off the mark of his support — and I would tell his loyalists, loyalty is not blind obedience unless you're supporting a demagogue, OK?”

Scaramucci also said that Trump “is giving people a license to hate, to provide a source of anger, to go after each other,” and assessed the president’s accomplishments in office do not justify the toll of his incendiary rhetoric.

“You're fracturing the institutions and all of the things that the country stands for, so that's not worth the economic policies,” he added.

Scaramucci’s comments come after last week’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which left 31 people dead.

El Paso police said the 21-year-old suspect published a "manifesto" before his shooting that had anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric. The August 3 massacre was one of three mass shootings in the United States within a span of a week, unleashing fresh alarm at the national crisis of gun violence.

The gunman, who was arrested, is white and linked to a "manifesto" posted online that described an attack in response to a “Hispanic invasion.”

On August 4, a 24-year-old gunman killed nine people in a rampage in Dayton, Ohio. That shooting came seven days after a teenager killed three people with an assault rifle at a food festival in California before taking his own life.