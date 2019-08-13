RSS
News ID: 257212
Published: 0827 GMT August 13, 2019

Iran proposes UNESCO to register Hawraman

navayeabidar.com

Iran has applied to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to register the historic beautiful region of Hawraman located in the western province of Kordestan in its list of the world heritage.

Talking to IRNA, Managing Director of Kordestan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism office Mohsen Alavi said that 80 experts in various fields have gathered facts, adding that studies have been conducted in anthropology, archeology, natural sciences, architecture, historical documents and dwelling.

He added that over 500 antiquities dating back to Paleolithic Era have been discovered in this area.

He described the registration of Hawraman as an important step for the development of the province.

Hawrāmān is a mountainous region located within the provinces of Kordestan and Kermanshah in western Iran which also extends into north-eastern Iraq within Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Hawraman in the Kurdish language means the land of sun.

One of the outstanding features of this region is its rocky and mountainous landscape, which include historical villages, castles and religious sites, with different customs and rituals.

   
KeyWords
UNESCO
Hawraman
proposes
 
