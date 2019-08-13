RSS
UK court to hear bid to stop no-deal Brexit next month

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL PHOTO VIA AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a roundtable to improve the criminal justice system, at 10 Downing Street in London, on Aug. 12, 2019.

A British judge has set a hearing for next month for an attempt by opposition lawmakers to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

More than 70 parliamentarians argue that sending lawmakers home before the scheduled Oct. 31 Brexit date would be “unlawful and unconstitutional,” AP reported.

On Tuesday, at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Judge Raymond Doherty said a substantive hearing should take place Sept. 6.

Johnson says Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. Britain’s Parliament has rejected the existing agreement and the EU refuses to renegotiate, so a no-deal Brexit looks increasingly likely, despite fears it could cause economic turmoil.

Lawmakers are expected to try to block a no-deal departure this fall.

 

   
