Rouhani calls for enhanced ties with Azerbaijan

President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for the promotion of bilateral relations between Iran and its northern neighbor Azerbaijan in all areas.

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

During the conversation, the Iranian president extended congratulations to the Azeri government and nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

He described Azerbaijan as a “friendly and brotherly” country to Iran, voicing confidence that the amicable ties would further deepen.

The Iranian chief executive highlighted the importance of exchanging visits by officials of the two countries in efforts to expand mutual cooperation.

He also expressed hope for the speedy implementation of the agreements already signed between the two countries.

Aliyev, for his part, said Tehran-Baku ties were growing thanks to the efforts made by the two sides, expressing certitude that the trend would continue.

The phone conversation came shortly after the postponement of a planned trilateral meeting between the two sides and Russian President Vladimir Putin, IFP reported.

The meeting was due to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi today.

“Technical reasons” has been cited as the reason for the change in the plan, and the meeting is to be held at an appropriate time.