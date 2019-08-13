Kyrgyz ex-president arrested, accused of coup plan

The head of Kyrgyzstan’s security forces accused ex-president Almazbek Atambayev on Tuesday of planning to stage a coup, state news agency Kabar said, following a deadly clash last week with police sent to his house to arrest him.

Atambayev surrendered on Thursday when police raided his home and detained him for questioning over a corruption case, laying bare a power struggle with his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov that is pushing the Central Asian nation to the brink of political crisis, Reuters reported.

Atambayev’s supporters had repulsed a similar raid the previous day in which a deputy commander of an elite Special Forces unit was killed.

In an indictment related to the botched raid, prosecutors on Tuesday charged him with murder, hostage-taking and causing mass unrest, Kabar said.

Atambayev has dismissed criminal investigations against him as politically motivated and illegal.

National Security Chief Orozbek Opumbayev on Tuesday accused the former president of seeking bloodshed. “Then, blaming it on the authorities, he would have been able to stage a coup,” Kabar quoted Opumbayev as saying.

Opumbayev said Atambayev shot at security officers with his sniper rifle, fatally wounding one of them. Atambayev, whose lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment, said last week he had fired off several shots, but most were warning ones directed into the air.

Atambayev, who served as president of the former Soviet republic between 2011 and 2017, backed his then-ally Jeenbekov’s presidential bid, hoping to retain political influence.

But Jeenbekov purged Atambayev loyalists from his cabinet last year, prompting a falling-out between the two which was followed by several criminal probes targeting Atambayev and his close associates.

Kyrgyzstan has been a close ally of Moscow and hosts a Russian military airbase. Atambayev met Vladimir Putin last month but the Russian president subsequently endorsed Jeenbekov in public.

A former Communist apparatchik and businessman, Atambayev took part in revolts in 2005 and 2010 that deposed two consecutive presidents, earning Kyrgyzstan a reputation as Central Asia’s most politically volatile nation.