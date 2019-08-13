Iran unveils new multi-purpose armored vehicles

Iran unveiled new types of state-of-the-art tactical armored vehicles, which have been designed and manufactured by experts at the Defense Ministry.

The domestically-manufactured military vehicles, dubbed “Aras-2” were officially delivered to the Iranian Armed Forces during a ceremony on Tuesday in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Iranian defense chief said the high-speed Aras-2 tactical vehicles enjoy high mobility in rugged terrains and are capable of carrying heavy weaponry on different battlegrounds.

Compared to its older model, Aras-2 is more powerful and has a longer operational range, Hatami said.

Also, during the ceremony, an anti-mine and anti-ambush armored personnel carrier named Ra’ad was put on display.

He added that obtaining the technology for manufacturing the vehicles is a major step in providing for the needs of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.