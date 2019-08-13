RSS
0514 GMT August 13, 2019

News ID: 257246
Published: 0207 GMT August 13, 2019

Tehran to host 28th Handmade Carpet Exhibition

Tehran to host 28th Handmade Carpet Exhibition

The 28th edition of Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition will open its doors to the public at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds from August 25 to 31.

Known as one of the world’s most important and biggest events in the art and industry of handmade carpets, the event will host a score of Iranian and foreign companies active in various parts of the industry, Mehr News Agency reported.

As the sponsor and organizer of this event, the Iran National Carpet Center will provide special facilities and options for foreign businessmen in the field.

A number of business and trade delegations from various countries are expected to visit the exhibition and hold trade talks with Iranian producers and exporters of handwoven carpets.

The event attracts as many as 4,000 visitors each year. The previous edition of the exhibition hosted over 670 producers, export companies and manufacturing units across the country.

Handmade Persian carpets, besides having an excellent position in art and culture, are considered a luxury commodity that has adorned many palaces, museums and private houses around the world.

 

 

   
