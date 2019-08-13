Minister urges WHO not to remain silent about US sanctions on Iran

National Desk

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent continuation of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran and not to remain silent about the restrictions.

In a letter to the chief of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Namaki called on the international organizations, the World Health Organization in particular, not to remain silent about the “US crimes”, IRNA reported.

Namaki also urged the international organizations not to allow the cruel and illegal policies of the United States to have a negative and destructive impact on the public health.

Last year, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against Tehran.

Officially, the sanctions exempt humanitarian goods, such as medicine and medicinal instruments. But in reality, the measures have restricted Iran's access to medical and health services.

Last November, the Islamic Republic of Iran Medical Council (IRIMC) said illegal economic sanctions have negative impacts on the country’s health sector.

The Academy of Medical Sciences of Iran also wrote to the UN to complain about the illegal sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian nation, saying the restrictive measures have adversely affected the medical treatment of Iranian patients.