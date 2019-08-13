Iranian cinema, art in the limelight of Italian fest

Salento International Film Festival in Italy has set to focus on Iranian cinema and art.

According to the official website of the event “…Iran is normally presented through false images – perhaps cinema would be a more accurate medium to learn about deeper levels of society, the moral values and other identity factors.’

According to ifilmtv.com, the event has adopted a special section titled, ‘Focus on Iran,’ to show four Iranian shorts, namely, ‘Endless,’ by Maryam Zahirimehr, ‘He Went…,’ by Mehdi Esmaeili, ‘Dance of Life,’ by Peyman Zandi, and ‘Beloved,’ directed by Yaser Talebi.

A photo exhibition will also run during the event that will portray images captured by Mohammad-Reza Domiri-Ganji.

Art is an open window towards knowing a country’s culture. Any form of it can work miracles in getting to know a nation’s habits and lifestyle. Cinema – the seventh art – is perhaps the most vocal form of art that can act as a directing guide to help its viewers through passageways to introduce a country in a nutshell.

The 16th edition of the Italian festival is slated for September 4-8.