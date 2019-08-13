Non-oil exports from PSEEZ up 2% despite US sanctions

Domestic Economy Desk

Non-oil exports from the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) in southern Iran have witnessed a two-percent growth in terms of weight, year-on-year, since August 23, 2018 despite the reimposition of US unilateral sanctions on the country.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases. The move was aimed at minimizing Iran’s international trade transactions.

Home to the world’s biggest gas field, PSEEZ is Iran’s energy capital and the hub for the country’s non-oil exports, petrochemicals and gas condensates, IRNA reported.

According to figures by the PSEEZ’s customs office, over 17.8 billion tons of non-oil goods, valued at $4.5 billion, have been exported from the gas field.

The statistics also indicate that in this period, 5.61 billion tons of gas condensates worth $5.48 billion have been exported from the zone.

The zone’s total overseas sales in the same duration stood at over 23 billion tons.

The director general of PSEEZ’s customs office, Ahmad Pourheydar, put the exact weight of exports from the zone in the said time period at 23.48 billion tons, listing the main export items as methanol, propane, butane, light and heavy polyethylene, gas condensates, ammonia, sulfur, styrene and crude oil.

He noted that the total value of the overseas sales from the zone in this period stood at $9.99 billion.

The export destinations included China, the UAE, South Korea, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt and Kuwait.