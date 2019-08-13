Energy minister: Obstacles to expansion of Iran-Tajikistan relations should be removed

Domestic Economy Desk

Obstacles to the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan are required to be removed to prepare the ground for implementation of megaprojects by the two sides.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Ambassador to Iran Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda Zohidi, IRNA reported.

He stressed Iran attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with Tajikistan, describing as favorable relations between the two countries’ officials.

He added the Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM-Tehran) – under the auspices of UNESCO – has been launched in the Iranian capital and has resumed its activities with a greater strength and at faster pace.

“The meeting of the board of governors of the center is scheduled to be held in Tehran on December 4 and 5, 2019.”

He, who is also the head of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, added given that Afghan Minister of Energy and Water Mohammad Gul Khulmi and Uzbek Minister of Water Resources Khamraev Shavkat Rakhimovich will attend the meeting, it would be a favorable opportunity to organize another meeting between the related ministers of Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, in addition to holding that of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, during December 4 and 5.

Speaking in the same meeting, the Tajik ambassador stressed that in the past few months, positive developments have occurred in relations between Tajikistan and Iran.

He noted that the visit by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif to Tajikistan and the meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Dushanbe are indicative of the two sides’ determination to expand cooperation with each other.

Zohidi stressed that efforts will be made to remove obstacles to further enhancement of cooperation between the two countries prior to the holding of the 13th meeting of the Joint Commission on Iran-Tajikistan Economic Cooperation.