First phase of Lordegan Petrochemical Company's utility section begins production

The first phase of the utility section of Lordegan Petrochemical Company in western Iran became operational.

The remark was made by the managing director of Lordegan Petrochemical Company, Mohsen Mahmoudi, Shana reported.

He noted that this phase went on stream after undergoing all related tests, adding that other phases must go through the same process before launching.

Mahmoudi added that this phase comprised raw water, distilled water, steam and air and nitrogen units, cooling towers, a control room and a power station.

Under the present difficult circumstances, due to the reimposition of US unilateral sanctions on Iran, the first phase of the utility section of Lordegan Petrochemical Company became operational using domestic capabilities, he noted.

Mahmoudi described the company as of one of the country’s special petrochemical complexes, which has taken a huge step in Iran’s petrochemical industry relying on domestic capabilities.

Being under construction in a land in the western Iranian province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, with an area of 100 hectares, Lordegan Petrochemical Company will be capable of producing 1,073 tons of urea and 677,000 tons of ammonia per year upon completion.

The company is a subsidiary of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company.