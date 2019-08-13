RSS
0513 GMT August 13, 2019

News ID: 257256
Published: 0345 GMT August 13, 2019

Iraqi artists to hold programs in Iran

An Iraqi cultural delegation from Iraq’s Basrah Province, comprising of artists in music, theater and film, arrived in Arvand Free Trade Zone, Khuzestan Province on Tuesday.

The director general of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Arvand Free Trade Zone, Homayoon Qanevati, said to IRNA that the artists were to perform cultural and artistic programs in the cities of Abadan and Khoramshahr.

The Basrah Theater Group will perform today and the Iraqi music band will stage their programs tomorrow in the Persian Gulf Hall of Khorramshahr.

Referring to the existing grounds for the exchange of cultural ties between Basrah Province and Arvand Free Trade Zone, Qanevati said that six Arabic short films are set to be screened on Thursday and Friday at Abadan’s Mehr Cinema and Khoramshahr’s Shahid Fahmideh Cultural Art Center.

Recently, Basrah Province and the Arvand Free Trade Zone have agreed to hold joint cultural ceremonies in Iran and Iraq.

 

 

   
KeyWords
artists
Iraq
IranDaily
Iran
 
