RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0513 GMT August 13, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257258
Published: 0348 GMT August 13, 2019

Russia boasts nuclear supremacy over US

Russia boasts nuclear supremacy over US

Russia says it outrivals all other countries in developing cutting-edge nuclear weapons amid the United States’ efforts to magnify a recent accident, which Washington claims involved a Russian nuclear missile.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, “Our president has repeatedly said that Russian engineering in this sector significantly outstrips the level that other countries have managed to reach for the moment, and it is fairly unique,” Reuters reported, Presstv Reported.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin unveiled what Moscow has hailed as its raft of new “invincible” nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile, an underwater nuclear-powered drone, and a laser weapon.

The missile, dubbed 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel) (NATO codename SSC-X-9 Skyfall) has been credited with an "unlimited range" and an ability to pierce all defensive barriers.

Washington claims that a test on a sea platform in the White Sea on August 8 that ended in failure killing at least five people and injuring three more featured the projectile. Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied whether the test was carried out on the cruise missile.

US President Donald Trump likewise suggested on Monday that the accident took place testing the missile. He seized upon the opportunity to hype up the incident, saying Washington was “learning much" from the explosion and described the blast’s aftermath as “not good!”

He also denied that American nukes came second to those of other countries, saying the United States’ non-conventional weapons were “similar, though more advanced, technology.”

Russia’s efforts at boosting its nuclear arsenal comes as Trump has pulled the US out of a landmark 1987 nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow.

Washington announced in early February that it would officially pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) in six months on August 2, and it acted accordingly.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Russia
nuclear
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/3409 sec