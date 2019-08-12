Yemen attacks Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport with drones

A military source told Yemen’s al-Masirah TV that the drone attacks hit its targets with precision on Tuesday.

Yemeni forces regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi-led military aggression on their country, Presstv Reported.

On Sunday, the Yemeni forces launched a drone attack on King Khalid Air Base near the city of Khamis Mushait in Asir.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations (UN) says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The war was launched to eliminate Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement and restore a former regime to power in Yemen. It has achieved neither of its goals.